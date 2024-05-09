Event at Lost Trail Winery will honor fallen military members

MARLBORO TWP. − Lost Trail Winery, 5228 State St. NE, will host Honor the Fallen, an event to bring together civilians and current and former U.S. military service members to honor those died serving their country, from May 24 through 26.

A meet-and-greet for attendees will be 5 to 8 p.m. May 24, with refreshments and music. The May 25 event, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., will include historic and current military displays and demonstrations, live music, refreshments, games, raffles and prizes. The May 26 event, starting at 11 a.m., will be an informal farewell gathering with refreshments and music.

The event welcomes police, firefighters, first responders, VFW, American Legion, Marine Corps League, NROTC, Young Marines, Scouts, high school students, groups, sports teams, bands and clubs. The event also will recognize local Marine recruits and officer candidates who soon will ship to Marine Corps boot camp and officer candidate school, according to a news release.

The organizers extend a special invitation to Marines, sailors, families, and friends of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Ohio, Recruiting Sub Station Canton (and all other Ohio RSS); H&S Co, 3/25, Wpns. Co. 3/25, Lima Co. 3/25, Wpns Co., 1/24; and Det. 3, Maint. Co., CLB 453 Vienna, Ohio.

For more information about the event, email tracmemorial@gmail.com or contact Lost Trail Winery at 330-754-9643.

