Event to kick off Kent Co. lodging tax proposal campaign
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More projects like the Acrisure Amphitheater could move forward in Grand Rapids if Kent County voters approve a new lodging tax proposal, which will appear on their ballots in August.
If approved, the lodging tax would increase from 5 to 8 percent. Kent County residents would not pay this tax. Instead, it is a visitor tax applied on hotel and motel stays in the county. Supporters say the increased funding would go towards major projects like the amphitheater, the proposed soccer stadium and aquarium.
Ahead of the primary, Destination Kent and Kent County leaders are co-hosting an event Monday morning to officially begin their campaign supporting the proposal. It’ll be at Brewer Park in Byron Center starting at 10:30 a.m.
Planned speakers for this event are:
Stan Stek, Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair
Rich MacKeigan, Kent County CAA
Kara Wood, Executive Director, Grand Action 2.0
Mike Guswiler, President, West Michigan Sports Commission
Omar Cuevas, SVP Investor and Corporate Relations, Grand Rapids Chamber
Kyle Holst, GM, Canopy Hilton Downtown
Keith Elder, President, Grand Rapids Symphony
Sam Nichols/Brett Beckett, Michigan Sports Academies
Marc Decker, Cedar Springs Soccer Club
Sue Crabtree, GVA Soccer Association
Donors, local soccer organizations and players, and a quartet from the Grand Rapids Symphony are also expected to attend.
