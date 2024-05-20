Event to kick off Kent Co. lodging tax proposal campaign

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More projects like the Acrisure Amphitheater could move forward in Grand Rapids if Kent County voters approve a new lodging tax proposal, which will appear on their ballots in August.

If approved, the lodging tax would increase from 5 to 8 percent. Kent County residents would not pay this tax. Instead, it is a visitor tax applied on hotel and motel stays in the county. Supporters say the increased funding would go towards major projects like the amphitheater, the proposed soccer stadium and aquarium.

Hotel tax question heading to Kent County voters

Ahead of the primary, Destination Kent and Kent County leaders are co-hosting an event Monday morning to officially begin their campaign supporting the proposal. It’ll be at Brewer Park in Byron Center starting at 10:30 a.m.

Planned speakers for this event are:

Stan Stek, Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair

Rich MacKeigan, Kent County CAA

Kara Wood, Executive Director, Grand Action 2.0

Mike Guswiler, President, West Michigan Sports Commission

Omar Cuevas, SVP Investor and Corporate Relations, Grand Rapids Chamber

Kyle Holst, GM, Canopy Hilton Downtown

Keith Elder, President, Grand Rapids Symphony

Sam Nichols/Brett Beckett, Michigan Sports Academies

Marc Decker, Cedar Springs Soccer Club

Sue Crabtree, GVA Soccer Association

Donors, local soccer organizations and players, and a quartet from the Grand Rapids Symphony are also expected to attend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.