Do Event Horizons Really Exist Around Black Holes?

It is common understanding that all black holes have event horizons — the point beyond which nothing, not even light, can escape the gravitational pull exerted by the densest known objects in the universe. But not all theorists agree that such a phenomenon — the event horizon — exists; they argue instead for something far stranger that is based on modifications made to Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

According to the widely accepted theory of black holes, based on Einstein’s relativity theory, black holes, including their supermassive variants, form when a star with a mass approximately great than 20 suns, collapses onto itself after running out of energy to support itself. The resulting dense concentration of matter has gravity so strong that it accretes everything that comes within its gravitational sphere, growing in mass all the time. Since everything includes light, a black hole is not directly visible, earning it its name. The concept of event horizons, while accepted by a large number of people, has not yet been proven, however.

Photo: Mark A. Garlick/CfA

Some scientists who are from the naysayers camp suggest that instead of supermassive black holes at the centers of most galaxies, there sit objects that somehow managed to not collapse into a singularity, and therefore have no event horizons. In the absence of a singularity, these theoretical objects would have a hard surface, and objects that get pulled to it would hit the surface and be destroyed.

Pawan Kumar, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Texas, Austin, his graduate student Wenbin Lu, and Ramesh Narayan from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, devised an experiment to determine which of the two theories was correct.

Photo: Mark A. Garlick/CfA