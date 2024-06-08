Event honors gun violence victims in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – It was a solemn night in the Metro East as dozens gathered to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence. It was also an opportunity to raise awareness about the multitude of resources available for victims and their families.

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the Metro East Organizing Coalition (MEOC) hosted its third annual “Wear Orange Day” at East St. Louis City Hall. For the first time, they released orange balloons into the sky to honor those lost to gun violence over the past year.

MEOC founder Larita Rice-Barnes said the group provides mental health support, de-escalation training, and other resources to help people break the cycle of violence. Many times, people hurt by gun violence isolate themselves, which only makes the problem worse, according to Rice-Barnes.

“We don’t’ want them to feel alone,” she explained. “A lot of times, individuals feel alone after they’ve lost loved ones.”

Sen. Hawley blasts Speaker Johnson after RECA expires

Precious Jones knows that feeling. She lost her 20-year-old son, Preston, to gun violence in June of 2022.

“My son passed away in my oldest son’s arms and passed away in front of my youngest son and two nephews. So, it’s been very traumatic,” Jones said.

Jones, like so many, turned her pain into purpose. She started a non-profit called Breaking Generational Poverty (BGP). They connect young people with jobs and other resources.

Jones said it will take a village to overcome this gun violence crisis.

“It’s events like this that are going to help us get the guns off the streets,” Jones said. “We need all hands-on-deck because it is an epidemic right now. It’s a crisis.”

Jones said they are once again hosting a “Stop the Gun Violence” basketball game this year, this time at McCluer High School, which will take place on Monday, June 17.

The Illinois State Police conducted a violent crime suppression detail earlier this week. Their report stated they arrested 26 people and seized 18 firearms.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.