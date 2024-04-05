Event to help 21st Century Scholars meet their requirements

SOUTH BEND — The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County will host a free, drop-in event to provide local 21st Century Scholars the chance to receive help, ask questions and meet requirements of the scholarship program.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 13 at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s Community Learning Center, 305 S. Michigan St.

Eighth grade students who are at least 13 years old will get help setting up and accessing their ScholarTrack accounts, which is the portal that all 21st Century Scholars use to complete program requirements. High school students who are already enrolled in 21st Century Scholars will have chances to complete required steps in order to keep their eligibility.

Also, students will be able to speak with representatives from local colleges and universities, do virtual campus visits, get help seeking financial aid through FAFSA and meet other 21st Century College Scholars.

Find details at cfsjc.org/events.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Event to help 21st Century Scholars with scholarship requirements