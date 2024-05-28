Event held in Kansas City to honor kids who lost their life to gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque outside of the Justice and Dignity Center in Midtown was unveiled today. Its purpose is to honor the life of the kids killed here in Kansas City.

“Precious angels are being lost due to senseless gun violence and we want to bring the message of we need to stop it,” Pastor Billy McClinton of Sparkles of Hope Christian said.

This comes at a time when the city has seen an increase in children being at the center of many of the city’s shootings.

Organizers stress that while it’s important to remember those that have lost their lives, it’s even more important to do the work so no other kids have to die senselessly.

“We have to elevate our young people’s minds so they can understand that picking up a gun to try and solve your problem, it doesn’t do anything but increase the problems that you have.” McClinton said.

While there was fun, games, hotdogs, hamburgers and community, the reason this group of people decided they needed to be together on this holiday was deeper than just having the day off.

They came together to do their best to raise awareness so they hopefully can save the kids that are still here.

“Affected by gun violence that they had nothing to do with, but yet their life was taken because somebody was trying to shoot at somebody else, but they missed,” Pastor McClinton said.



This comes at a time where over the last two months, innocent children have found themselves in cross hair over and over again.

A six-year-old shot in the head while riding his bike, an 11 -year-old killed doing nothing wrong but being inside of her home and a four-year-old was shot in the head while in the car with her father.

Sadly, the list goes on.

Joanne Bell knows exactly where those families sit. It was only sixyears ago that her teenage grandson lost his life to a gunshot wound.

“The cemeteries are full of young kids. Bullets don’t have a conscious, they can hit anybody. That’s why we need to shine this light, that’s why that memorial over there is so important, especially to me,” Bell said.

