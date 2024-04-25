Weather permitting, on the evening of Friday, April 26, the Alsatia Club will hold its “Thunder in the Square” event. A large number of classic cars and other vehicles will be parked on display in the unit (000) block of North Potomac Street and the unit (000) and 100 blocks of West Washington Street during the event.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., the following street closures will go into effect

South Potomac Street will be closed to all traffic between Washington and Antietam streets

West Washington Street will be closed to traffic between Burhans Boulevard and Potomac Street

North Potomac Street will be closed to traffic between Franklin and Washington streets; vehicles will be allowed to turn onto Potomac Street at Franklin Street in order to access the University District Parking Deck, but will not be allowed beyond the parking deck’s entrance.

Summit Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Antietam and Washington streets.

Auxiliary Police and officers from the Hagerstown Police Department will direct traffic at the various street intersections. Detour routes will be established to direct traffic around the closures.

The event is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m., and all streets are expected to be reopened to traffic by approximately 10 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through these blocks of West Washington Street, Potomac Street and Summit Avenue during the event, but they will be able to respond to emergencies within the closure area.

For more information, contact the city of Hagerstown's Department of Public Works at 301-739-8577 extension 180.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Event to close downtown streets April 26 from 4:30 to 10 p.m.