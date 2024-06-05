Event celebrates downtown employees; Edmond volunteers sought | OKC-area news, events

A bust of Robert S. Kerr is display in the northeast corner of Kerr Park, which is named after him, in downtown Oklahoma City.

Downtown employees invited to event

Join Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership for a lunchtime event in the park 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 at Kerr Park, 102 Robert S. Kerr Ave.

Purchase your lunch from one of the food trucks, get a free ice pops from Wondervan Pops, live music from Arts Council OKC’s Art Moves, lawn games, and booths by various downtown organizations and services.

The event is come-and-go and free and open to everyone. Complimentary cold treats and giveaways will be available while supplies last.

Village on the Park set for Saturday

Village on the Park will celebrate 25 years with its annual "Friends And Family" Picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. June 7 at 1515 Kingsridge Drive.

Members of the local community are invited to join in for this free family event featuring outdoor activities, live music, food, prizes and camaraderie.

Parking is available on and around the property and festivities are free of charge. Those interested in attending, RSVP to 405-692-8700.

VIBES plans Live on the Lawn Drawing Night

VIBES Edmond's First Thursdays featuring "Live on the Lawn" Drawing Night will be 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 in Downtown Edmond.

This month's event will showcase live model Adrian Rosen, who will pose for artists to sketch and capture in their artwork.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their sketch pads, drawing utensils, and chairs to join and create. For more information, visit EdmondFineArts.com or call 405-340-4481.

Edmond City Council seeks volunteers

Edmond City Council is seeking up to 25 volunteers to serve on a new short-term task force to review and provide recommendations to the council regarding appropriate projects and funding levels for a potential General Obligation bond election.

Residents interested in participating on the task force must:

Reside within the Edmond corporate city limits

Commit to attend all meetings for the duration of the appointment

Complete a brief application located at www.EdmondOK.gov/GObond

The application will close at 5 p.m. June 7. City council will approve appointments during a special meeting on June 14.

To be considered for this column, please email news and events with photos two weeks in advance to DLindauer@Oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City metro-area happenings for June 5, 2024.