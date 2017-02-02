Event canceled as thousands protest in Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley, canceled a speech by right-wing Internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos after thousands of students gathered in protest and a group of anti-fascist activists set off fireworks at the speech venue.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building was heavily fortified behind several layers of police barricades when protesters began gathering on Wednesday, three hours before the speech was scheduled to start, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

The gathering was boisterous but peaceful. After a while, several dozen protesters wearing black facemasks and carrying glittering flags arrived. The group quickly attacked the police barricades and lobbed firecrackers at the building.

A police officer eventually announced that the event was canceled. (AP)

