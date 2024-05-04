Evening thunderstorms today gives way to sunshine tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front is moving through the area and has been sparking showers and non severe thunderstorms across our area. These showers and storms are moving fairly quickly, so thankfully any activity is fairly brief.

These thunderstorms are non severe, so only expect a rumble of thunder, downpours and gusty winds in those cells. Activity tonight should end by about 7-8pm and the front will help to clear clouds out as it pushes off to the east. Lows tonight fall into the low to mid 40s with a few 30s up north.

Tomorrow even though we will see a cooler northwest or north wind flow, it will be on the lighter side and the abundant sunshine will help warm us up to a few degrees cooler then today. Highs will manage the low 60s lakeside, mid and upper 60s away from the water and a few 70s are possible.

More sunshine is expected for Monday as highs return to the 60s and 70s. Next rain chance moves in Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms expected. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with a pop up shower possible. A better chance of rain works in Thursday.

