Evening shower/storms today, clouds increase tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After rain moved through this morning and sunny skies filled in after that, yet another rain chance is on the way. A weak disturbance is dropping from North to South across the area, producing downpours, some lightning and possible small hail. Expect this line to continue its track southward this evening but will diminish at or around sunset as it loses prime daytime heating. Another batch of showers follows it, but will diminish also after sunset. Tonight look for clearing skies and temperatures into the low 50s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny, but another weak disturbance will bring in a bank of clouds as early as late morning. In those clouds could contain a brief drizzle or shower, but pretty much all will remain dry with cloudy skies. This disturbance will kick up the winds, gusting to near 30 mph. This NW wind will keep temperatures in the mid and upper 60s tomorrow. Overnight we will clear out again and temperatures will be a bit chilly for this time of the year into the mid 40s.

Thankfully, wall to wall sunshine will help warm us back into the 70s on Monday. Will start dry Tuesday, but a cold front will bring a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Dry day Wednesday with temperatures near 80, and then yet another rain chance on Thursday and it will get quite muggy as well. Highs Thursday into the mid 80!

