Evening of Gratitude kicks off in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a night of honor for those who have gone above and beyond for their community. For the second year in a row, awards have been given out to gracious volunteers among us.

Thursday’s Annual Evening Of Gratitude was hosted by Ignatian Volunteer Corps of NEPA who are now making it a tradition to acknowledge those who dedicate much of their time to service.

I had the chance to speak with the honoree who won the highest award about what it means to him.

“This is the origin story for our program this year. A gentleman named Patrick McMahon is receiving our top social justice, della strata award and we are here because of Pat McMahon. This is Pat’s vision,” said Regional Director of the Ignatian Volunteer Corps of NEPA Teddy Michel.

Pat McMahon came up with the idea of the volunteer-based group 10 years ago, now being honored for creating the organization and all that he has done for the community.

“I wasn’t looking for it, but I really appreciate it. It’s really nice to have the work that you do on a volunteer basis be recognized by others and your community,” Madonna Della Strada Award Recipient Patrick McMahon said.

The evening acknowledged multiple other award recipients based on their acts of service, but the competition was stiff due to the amount of volunteer work happening in NEPA.

“Northeastern Pennsylvania has an incredible volunteer population. Organizations like the government, schools, they can’t do everything. You need other organizations that are looking out for the benefit of other people,” McMahon added.

“This community has risen to the occasion, and really all I’m doing is riding the surf and the tide that they’ve created. This is all of the community’s momentum, and I have the honor of being surrounded by so many wonderful people,” Michel stated.

The annual event gives those who have similar goals the opportunity to come together and achieve them.

“It’s an opportunity for all people of faith to come together and say hey, we either get there together or we don’t get there at all,” Michel continued.

Others who received awards for their acts of service were Denny and Grace Dawgert, United Neighborhood Centers, and NeighborWorks of northeastern Pennsylvania.

