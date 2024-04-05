Even a young Margaret Thatcher wouldn’t get on the candidate list in today’s Tory Party

As the country hurtles towards the alarming prospect of a Labour government so dominant the Opposition should comfortably fit in three minibuses, true-blue Conservatives find themselves crying out for a Mrs Thatcher to take the wheel. How cruelly ironic, then, to discover that were Margaret Hilda Roberts to put herself forward as a candidate today, she would be rejected by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ). Too Thatcherite, don’t you know.

Astonishingly, a Telegraph investigation has revealed that excellent candidates who share the beliefs that used to unite the Tory faithful are being overlooked in favour of midwit ministerial favourites and Sunak sycophants who wouldn’t know a tough immigration policy if it mugged them.

CCHQ denies this. But successful small-business people, a barrister and an epidemiologist are among those who have told us that, during their assessment at Tory central office, they gathered their sort was not wanted. Even though it was precisely their sort – pro- Brexit, strong borders, smaller state, low taxation – that secured a great election victory in 2019.

And, no, this is not just sour grapes. Passionate Tories with impeccable credentials, like Aman Bhogal and David Campbell Bannerman (a former member of the European Parliament for goodness’ sake), find themselves sidelined in favour of Davina Dripping-Wett, a parliamentary aide with no proven experience but a willingness to genuflect before the leftist creed of diversity and inclusion that is cordially loathed by any actual Conservative.

Ms Dripping-Wett is allowed to contest a seat because she is easily controlled by the cabal of senior Tory Social Democrats who, we are told, are plotting to exclude the Right of the party after the general election annihilation. A bit like putting the cowboy builders who left a gaping hole in your roof, and brown stuff spewing out of your sewer, in charge of future restorations.

With Reform UK surging in the polls on a centre-Right manifesto, and with clear evidence in recent by-elections that lifelong Tories feel too betrayed by vapid Lib-Demmery to vote Conservative, you might have thought it would be a teeny bit tone deaf to install yet more “One Nation” types as candidates. But no. Incredibly, that is the yellow Tories’ plan. And they are getting away with it on the sly. Like a magician’s audience, Tory party members are given the illusion of choice, but on too many occasions the “correct card” has been picked for them.

Another cunning ruse is to leave a lot of current “safe” seats without a candidate (Basildon and Billericay, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Chatham and Aylesford, Solihull West etc) unfilled for months. An endangered minister, no matter how useless or unpopular, will be parachuted in at the last minute. What’s that, you can’t stand Jeremy Hunt? Tough.

True blues aren’t allowed anywhere near a members’ vote, just in case the silly old Conservatives make the “wrong” decision.

One Telegraph reader who has asked not to be identified has told me he has the enthusiastic support of his local association, but CCHQ has blocked him from the approved candidates list. There are words for this, and none of them is democracy.

Once the trounced Rishi has departed for California, the centrist MPs who, if things go according to plan, will dominate what is left of the parliamentary party, will block any leadership candidates on the Right. Even though they are the ones who will take us out of the ECHR and slash legal immigration – the policies most Conservatives, indeed most people, in Britain want.

How arrogant, how repellently devious and condescendingly de haut-en-bas. What a final kick in the teeth for Conservatives who have generously donated money and time to advance a cause that is precious to them, but nothing more than a vehicle to power for the believe-nothing, Nick Clegg tribute band.

As for Lord Frost, I can hardly express the depths of my disgust at CCHQ’s alleged treatment of him. There is a reason why Conservative gatherings around the country are packed when David Frost is the guest. He speaks for millions of us who feel politically homeless. In his weekly column in this newspaper, more in sadness than in anger, Lord Frost has patiently tried to give Downing Street constructive advice on how to avoid driving the party off a cliff. He says nothing that the opinion polls aren’t already shouting. He cares about the future of his party, and his country. Nonetheless, it seems he has been banned from putting himself forward as a candidate by a couple of cocky, unelected Sunak apparatchiks who exercise vast influence over the composition of the parliamentary party. The same geniuses who picked the online-dating flasher William Wragg.

Given a choice between Lord Frost and Davina Dripping-Wett, who are disillusioned Conservatives more likely to turn out to vote for? But they won’t be given that choice. On purpose. Because internal party victory is now more important than trying to win the great ideological struggle.

Remember this: “The process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values and policies in search of something in which no one believes, but to which no one objects; the process of avoiding the very issues that have to be solved, merely because you cannot get agreement on the way ahead. What great cause would have been fought and won under the banner: ‘I stand for consensus?’”

Now, that was a prime minister. If the yellow Tories reckon they can get away with banning true-blue Maggies from standing as Conservatives, they better think again. We see your game. And we are going to take her party back.

