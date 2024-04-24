Even before new street naming ordinance gets OK, city to announce renaming of Wahnish Way

Days after announcing it would consider a new ordinance to make street renamings easier, the city of Tallahassee on Tuesday announced it was changing Wahnish Way's name – even as the ordinance was yanked off this week's commission meeting agenda and reset for next month.

The sudden announcement of the renaming to Althea Gibson Way comes after continued friction over the change between Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who has argued that at least some of the roadway should retain the name of Sam Wahnish, Tallahassee's first Jewish mayor.

The idea to rename Wahnish Way after 20th century tennis legend Althea Gibson (1927-2003) came from Florida A&M University, which Gibson attended on an athletic scholarship. She graduated in 1953; part of the road runs through campus.

American tennis player Althea Gibson in action at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships.

"By honoring Althea Gibson with a street name, the city celebrates her legacy and contributions to both athletics and civil rights. Her determination and success opened doors around the world for other women and people of color," Dailey said in a press release.

"It's my hope that seeing her name each day on Althea Gibson Way will continue to inspire everyone to work toward their dreams."

The release added: "At the direction of the Tallahassee Mayor and City Commissioners, Althea Gibson Way (formerly Wahnish Way) will soon be a reality. The city and FAMU will officially unveil an 'Althea Gibson Way' sign at a ceremony on Tuesday, April 30, at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, at 10 a.m."

FAMU's proposal was to rename just the part of Wahnish from FAMU Way to Orange Avenue. Tuesday's announcement did not make clear whether the city intends to rename that segment or the entirety of the road.

Leon County government's staff, however, explained to county commissioners that county law requires renaming of "the entire street."

City staff responded with proposed new ordinance language that allow city officials to direct road name changes within the incorporated areas of Leon County to the city manager instead of the county administrator.

As previously reported, Dailey, at the city commission's March 27 meeting, blamed Proctor for blocking the road renaming but promised it would happen, even sending a letter to FAMU President Larry Robinson that the renaming would happen.

Born and raised in New York, Gibson was an 11-time Grand Slam champion who won the U.S. Nationals, as well as Wimbledon and French Open.

