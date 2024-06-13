Even hotter weather on the way Thursday before rain and storms return

Temperatures continue to climb this week with record high temperatures possible Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms return Friday, briefly cooling down high temperatures.

Hotter and drier weather continued to move into New Mexico Wednesday. A few isolated storms developed today, mainly in southeastern New Mexico. These storms have ended tonight. Temperatures were anywhere from a couple degrees to nearly 20° hotter than Tuesday afternoon as we get closer to the hottest day of the week and the hottest day so far this year for some.

High pressure moves over New Mexico Thursday, bringing record and near-record high temperatures across the state with most of New Mexico climbing into the 90s and 100s. Cloud cover may keep high temperatures a few degrees cooler than previously forecast, as some dry thunderstorms may also develop Thursday afternoon over the mountains.

A storm system moves into New Mexico Friday, bringing isolated to scattered rain and storm chances through Friday night to much of New Mexico. This will also keep temperatures much cooler for the northwest part of the state, but still very hot in southern New Mexico. The rain and storms move out by early Saturday morning as drier weather quickly returns. Temperatures will be getting hotter too through the weekend, back into the 90s and 100s for most by Father’s Day.

The heat will continue into the middle of next week with dry weather. Breezy winds will be possible early next week as well.

