Even hotter temperatures on the way next week

Drier weather returns statewide Sunday afternoon. Much hotter weather is on the way next week.

Storms have struggled to develop Saturday afternoon across eastern New Mexico. There have still been a few showers and thunderstorms across the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains, along with parts of Torrance and Guadalupe counties. It does appear so far that this will continue to be the trend into this evening. Whatever storms do manage to continue to develop, could still turn severe. All storms will be out of New Mexico by 10 PM.

Drier weather moves into all of New Mexico Sunday afternoon with a breezier southwesterly wind. Wind gusts Sunday afternoon could be as high as 35 mph. It will also be another hot afternoon. Temperatures will climb even higher through next Tuesday as a strong area of high pressure moves over the state. Highs in Albuquerque and northwest New Mexico will climb into the mid 90s, while southeastern New Mexico could get all the way up to 105°. Temperatures will hover around these highs into the end of next week. A monsoon-like pattern may develop late next week too, which could bring scattered to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the state into next weekend.

