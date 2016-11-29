On eve of Trump presidency, Supreme Court takes up key immigration case

For Arnold Giammarco, apprehended for several petty offenses and drug possession convictions, the prospect of deportation meant 18 months in a Massachusetts jail, before being sent to Italy, where he had not lived since he was age 4.

For Sayed Omargharib, taking two pool cues from a bar led to 22 months in detention and the memory of the weight of the shackles on his wrists and legs when immigration agents came to his house at 5 a.m. In the end, a federal appeals court decided officials had been wrong to hold him and set him free.

And for Sylvester Owino, it was nine years in detention until a federal appeals court decided to allow him to post bond. Now, he’s still in the United States – and still fighting deportation – though at least he can “breathe fresh air.”

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case examining whether immigrants facing deportation from the US can get the small but potentially life-altering right to a bond hearing – and the opportunity to avoid years-long detentions as they await immigration hearings.

The case cuts to the notion of fairness within the deportation process – raising the question of how long someone guilty of nonviolent crimes should be allowed to be held in detention. But with President-elect Donald Trump mulling policies that could aggressively expand America’s already sprawling detention and deportation system, the stakes in the case have become that much higher.

Wednesday’s arguments will be a glimpse – for the first time in more than a decade – into how the high court sees the constitutionality of a key part of the US immigration system.

“We only expect that the Trump administration is going to increase the use of [immigration] detention,” says Sejal Zota, legal director at the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild. “The case certainly has even more import now, because it would ensure built-in constitutional protections for immigrants.”

THE EXPLODING DETAINEE POPULATION

The case, Jennings v. Rodriguez, stems from a class action lawsuit against the federal government brought by Alejandro Rodriguez and other detained immigrants. It concerns whether certain immigrants are entitled to a bond hearing after being detained for more than six months.

In the decade since the high court heard a major immigration detention case, the legal and political landscape has changed significantly. The federal government has ramped up detentions as a means to increasing deportations, and Jennings will give the court a chance to react to these developments.

Between 1995 and 2016, the average daily immigration detention population grew from 7,475 to almost 33,000, according to a recent report from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). A significant portion of these detainees are immigrants subject to “mandatory detention” statutes.

Under these statutes, the government can detain certain noncitizens targeted for deportation while their removal proceedings are ongoing, without having to justify their ongoing detention to a judge. Immigrants eligible for mandatory detention include legal permanent residents with criminal records and immigrants arriving at the US border for the first time.

Mandatory detention laws are in place ostensibly to prevent immigrants from going on the run during their deportation proceedings. And many detainees are deported within six months. But the ACLU argues the government is getting away with glaring violations of constitutional due process.

The government is “trying to make this an issue of border security, where we’re just talking about having a hearing,” says Cecillia Wang, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project. “We’re talking about fundamental civil liberties issues.”

As the number of deportations has increased – with President Obama deporting more immigrants than every 20th century president combined – proceedings have become more focused. They are targeting those who have a weak case for staying.

LIFE IN DETENTION

A consequence of that, however, has been that those with strong cases against removal are often those who stay in detention the longest.

After his 18 months of detention, Mr. Giammarco decided to, in his words, “raise the white flag” and accept deportation to Italy.