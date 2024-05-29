Evansville woman killed in street 'racing' crash, Henderson police say

EVANSVILLE — An Evansville woman died this week after her Dodge Challenger collided with oncoming traffic during an alleged street race in Henderson, Kentucky, officials said Wednesday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office publicly identified the woman as 46-year-old Kelly Green. Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson said Green died at Deaconess Midtown Hospital due to multiple blunt force trauma.

The multi-vehicle crash that killed Green and injured five people reportedly occurred just before 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Green Street, according to the Henderson Police Department.

"Upon arrival, (the) Henderson Fire Department had to extricate subjects from both vehicles involved," Sgt. Bill Russell wrote in a news release. "During the investigation, officers learned a (Dodge) Challenger and a (Ford) Mustang were racing on South Green Street heading north."

Russell told the Courier & Press that Green was behind the wheel of the Challenger and seated alongside one passenger prior to the alleged street race.

"They were stopped at MLK and Green (Street) revving engines and they took off from there," Russell said.

According to witness statements, the Mustang swerved in front of Green, which in turn flung her Dodge Challenger into oncoming traffic. She collided head-on with a Chrysler Sebring, the police said.

As of Wednesday, the HPD had not publicly named the other involved drivers or commented on the state of their injuries. The driver of the Mustang reportedly gave a voluntary statement to detectives.

"We will give more details at a later time due to the accident still being under investigation," Russell said.

