Evansville shooting victim charged with battering officer retains counsel, posts bond

An Evansville shooting victim who was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail shortly after he was released from a local hospital Sunday has pleaded not guilty to one count of battering an officer and secured private counsel.

That’s according to documents filed in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court, where 32-year-old Steven Allen Moore appears to be fighting the case against him. Moore was arrested Sunday morning just hours after he was the victim of a shooting in the 400 block of East Michigan Street, according to Evansville Police Department records.

Details about the nature of the shooting incident and the altercation that would lead to Moore’s arrest remain scant. A police report filed in the shooting case states that Moore told officers that “someone attempted to rob him while he was cleaning a fish.”

The one-paragraph narrative portion of the report goes on to state that Moore claimed he was shot in the left hand after he tried to grab his attacker’s gun. As of Tuesday, it was not immediately clear if the attacker was in custody. The Courier & Press contacted the EPD on Tuesday seeking to clarify the status of the shooting investigation.

But hours after that initial incident, it was Moore who would find himself at the Vanderburgh County jail facing a felony count of battery against a public safety official, court records show. In an affidavit of probable cause, the EPD alleges that Moore was “belligerent” and in an “intoxicated state” while suffering from his gunshot wound.

“As AMR personnel were treating Steven’s hand, he was telling officers to get out of his house and that we weren’t allowed in the house,” the affidavit states. “As we attempted to explain to Steven why we were there and ask him questions about what happened, he pulled his keys to his garage out of his right pocket.”

What happened next is briefly described in the affidavit. Moore, with the garage keys in his hand, allegedly “squeezed” the officer’s hand in a “rude and insolent manner.” The officer claimed the keys in Moore’s hand had “poked” him and “caused pain.”

The affidavit states that officers then used force to gain Moore’s compliance.

While at a local hospital, Moore reportedly went on to tell officers that he was “scared and upset” at the time of the incident, both because he had been shot and because officers were inside his home. Moore’s arrest affidavit also states that Moore admitted he had consumed alcohol, but he does not face any alcohol-related charges.

Officers took Moore to the Vanderburgh County jail upon his release from the hospital.

According to court records, Moore posted a $750 cash bond Monday and secured counsel from Evansville attorney Chris Lenn, who promptly filed a motion to request discovery in the case. Moore was scheduled to appear in court for his initial hearing Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville shooting victim charged with battering officer fights case