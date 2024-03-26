Evansville residents will see their water bills go up next month. Here's how much

EVANSVILLE – City residents will soon see yet another hike in their monthly expenses – this time in their water bills.

According to a news release from the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility, residents using 5,000 gallons of water a month – which the utility considers an average customer – will have that portion of their bills jump from about $50 to $53 starting on April 1.

It's part of a series of ongoing increases to fund the construction of a new water treatment plant that will replace the city's current 100-year-old facility.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the increases in 2021, but the costs of the project have gone up since then. Late last year, former EWSU executive director Lane Young the utility modified the plan after construction costs threatened to balloon to almost $455 million – $225 million more than initially expected.

As of November, though, the costs were slated to hover around $258 million.

Bills will jump again next year and the year after that. By 2026, an average, 5,000-gallon monthly water bill will cost about $58.82.

All this comes amid another potential surge in CenterPoint bills. Last month, the IURC listened to dozens of residents and elected officials plead for them to deny a proposed hike that would increase rates for customers who already pay the highest residential electric bills in the state.

New EWSU executive director Vic Kelson said he's "asked EWSU staff to evaluate proposals that would enhance our utility bill assistance program for qualifying customers," the release states. "We hope to present a proposal to our board of directors in the next few weeks."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's how much Evansville water bills are about to go up