Evansville Regional Economic Partnership has new economic development director

EVANSVILLE – A former Courier & Press employee has been promoted to a new role at the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

Patrick Hickey, who previously served as E-REP's Economic Development Program Manager, has been promoted to economic development director. He's worked with the organization since January 2023.

During his previous role, he drove E-REP's economic development strategy, a step towards a federal designation that will provide financial support, and has aided numerous rural communities in applying for Indiana's Stellar Pathways program.

The USI graduate's new role will include working with local units of government, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, and other similar organizations to promote growth within current employees and attract employers and investments. In addition, he looks to advance E-REP’s Talent EVV goals of population growth, a thriving workforce, healthy living for regional residents, and creating opportunities for all our residents.

“Economic development is a team sport. I’m excited to play my role by building relationships and being the connector and facilitator that the Evansville Region needs to grow and thrive,” said Hickey.

He previously held positions at Crossroads Christian Church as an engagement coordinator and a sports reporter at the Courier & Press.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: E-REP names new economic development director in Evansville