Evansville police: Man was driving at 'high rate of speed' when he fatally hit pedestrian

EVANSVILLE — Evansville police say a man they believed to be intoxicated could have been going as fast as 90 mph when he reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian on West Franklin Street Monday night.

Romance James Williams, 23, was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail early Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, among other charges.

The victim is named in a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, but he has yet to be publicly identified, so the Courier & Press isn't identifying him here. The crash marked the fourth fatal traffic incident in the Evansville area in three days.

According the affidavit, a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Franklin Street and Fulton Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Monday when he reportedly saw a car switch lanes behind him and pass at a "very high rate of speed."

"(The deputy) estimated that the driver was going approximately 90 mph," the affidavit states. "This area of Franklin Street is a posted 30 mph zone."

The deputy then spotted the pedestrian ahead, crossing Franklin Street near North Fourth Avenue and heading south directly into the car's path.

Moments later, the deputy said he saw the vehicle hit the victim so hard that the impact sent him "flying" in the air nearly as high as the power lines that hover over the road. The car then reportedly swerved and struck another vehicle parked nearby.

The deputy radioed for both law enforcement and an ambulance. Police responded to the victim quickly, but he was "beyond help," the affidavit states.

The driver of the car, who police later identified as Williams, was taken into custody.

"While (the deputy) was getting the driver out of the vehicle, he observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the center console," the affidavit states. "(The deputy) stated that the driver appeared to be intoxicated."

The license plate for the car, a black Chevrolet Impala, reportedly matched an alert law enforcement issued earlier in the day for a vehicle that had been spotted driving north on Green River road "running lights" and "almost hit(ting) (an)other vehicle."

Investigators also spoke to a witness who said the driver may have swerved in an attempt to miss the victim. A detective attempted to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby gas station, but the worker on duty didn't have access to it.

'Driving too fast in a lane'

Williams was later taken to Deaconess Midtown and questioned. According to the affidavit, Williams said he'd gotten into a "car accident" after "driving too fast in a lane." He reportedly told police he was driving around 70 miles-per-hour at the time of the collision.

Williams denied that he'd been drinking or using drugs. Investigators claims they spotted a can of vodka Monaco Cocktail in the center console of the Impala, as well as a "one-center" sitting in the center tray. The affidavit says Williams consented to a chemical test on scene, but it doesn't provide the results.

Williams' probable cause hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Man was driving at 'high rate' when he fatally hit pedestrian