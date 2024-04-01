Evansville police: Man in custody, child rescued after Saturday kidnapping

EVANSVILLE — A man police described as a fentanyl dealer allegedly kidnapped a child in Evansville Saturday evening, leading officers on a chase that ended when officers said they safely rescued the child while holding her captor at gunpoint.

Early Sunday morning, officers booked the accused kidnapper, 31-year-old Patrick Wayne Garrett, at the Vanderburgh County jail. Public records show Garrett is being held on a $10,000 bond.

While Garrett has not yet made an initial court appearance, he faces eight preliminary charges for the alleged kidnapping, the alleged altercation with police and for narcotics offenses.

Kidnapping, a Level 5 felony

Confinement, a Level 5 felony

Dealing fentanyl, a Level 5 felony

Theft of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony

Two counts of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal recklessness

Witness observes kidnapping at Walmart grocery story

It all started around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a bystander at the popular Taylor Avenue Walmart Neighborhood Market witnessed a shocking scene: A man in a white Toyota minivan appeared to have driven off with − and kidnapped − a young girl, the witness told a 911 dispatcher.

Publicly available records did not immediately disclose the juvenile’s age.

“The caller further advised that they were merely a passerby and the (woman) whose daughter was taken had left the scene on foot,” EPD Officer Brant McGill wrote in Garrett’s arrest affidavit.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch soon received additional calls, the police said, including from a person claiming to be a member of Garrett’s family. That individual told dispatchers that Garrett “was the male who kidnapped the juvenile,” McGill wrote.

Garrett’s family member, whom the Courier & Press is not naming, said during the 911 call that Garrett was in the midst of a mental health crisis Saturday evening when he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s minivan and used it to abscond with his girlfriend’s daughter.

By the time officers began searches of the immediate area, investigators had obtained the license plate number for the minivan that had within minutes become the focal point of the kidnapping investigation.

When police quickly located the vehicle traveling north on Vann Avenue, McGill wrote that officers turned on their lights and sirens in an unsuccessful attempt to pull Garrett over.

An EPD sergeant approved a pursuit per department policy, according to McGill, and officers cut the minivan off near the Vann Avenue — Washington Avenue intersection.

“While holding Garrett at gunpoint, officers were able to successfully remove the juvenile from the vehicle and get her to a safe location out of the roadway,” the affidavit states.

Officers used force to remove Garrett from the minivan after he allegedly refused commands to surrender.

Court records state that officers employed “shoulder locks,” a type of upper-body restraint, during that struggle inside the vehicle.

“Officer Helfert utilized his duty Taser to aid in getting Garrett’s arms behind his back,” McGill wrote in his description of the incident. “While fighting with Garrett, [an officer] sustained a blow to his nose which caused it to bleed.”

While Evansville police acted to gain control of Garrett, the minivan − which did not have its parking break engaged − reportedly struck a police vehicle. McGill said Garrett was transported to a safe location once he had been placed under arrest.

Police interviews cited in court records shed light on what preceded the reported kidnapping, including distressing testimony from the juvenile victim.

Garrett had arrived at the Walmart Neighborhood Market with the juvenile and the child's mother on Saturday for an otherwise routine trip to buy groceries. While the juvenile waited in the minivan, Garrett reportedly walked toward the store with the mother.

But according to the police, Garrett made an about-face as he crossed the threshold and retreated back to the minivan, setting the chaotic incident in motion.

“Garrett got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove away with the juvenile,” McGill wrote in the affidavit. “Garrett did not have permission to take the vehicle and has not had permission to drive the vehicle."

According to investigators, the abducted child said she pleaded with Garrett to stop the van and let her out.

“The juvenile stated that Garrett told her that he would not do that and continued driving,” his arrest affidavit states. “Each time she would speak to Garrett and ask to let her get out, he would either slam on his brakes or accelerate the vehicle… The juvenile did not know where Garrett had intended on taking her or for what reason.”

Search allegedly turns up narcotics, cash

Garrett is known to area law enforcement for a string of narcotics offenses, according to a review of court records. Between 2017 and 2022, Garrett was either charged or convicted in at least six cases involving the alleged possession and sale of illegal drugs.

On Saturday, police searched Garrett after he was detained in connection with the kidnapping case. McGill later wrote that officers seized a small amount of fentanyl from Garrett along with “a large, rubber-banded wad of $100 bills.”

The cash totaled $9,248, according to officers who counted it within view of their bodyworn cameras. A flip phone the police allegedly seized from Garrett during the search appeared to have been snapped in half, rendering it inoperable.

McGill characterized the cash, drugs and broken phone as evidence that Garrett had engaged in activities associated with narcotics dealing.

“The broken flip phone suggests that Garrett was using this phone to aid in his (sale and distribution) of narcotics,” McGill wrote.

After officers cataloged the seized evidence, Garrett was taken to the Vanderburgh County jail, where he was on Monday still listed in booking records.

Garrett is scheduled to appear for his initial appearance in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Wednesday at 1 p.m. A judge issued no-contact orders as a condition of Garrett's $10,000 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville man stole minivan, abducted child from Evansville Walmart