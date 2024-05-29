Evansville police detain, question men on East Gum Street after shots-fired incident

EVANSVILLE — Police in tactical gear surrounded an East Gum Street home Wednesday after multiple armed men clad in ski masks allegedly opened fire nearby.

Several men were detained and taken to EPD headquarters, but "no arrests have been made in connection" with the incident, Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Trudy Day said Wednesday. One person was arrested on an active warrant, but at this time it wasn't clear if they had any involvement in the incident, she said.

Evansville-Central Dispatch first received a report of the shooting just before noon. Witnesses said they heard the shots near the 700 block of South Evans Street.

Law enforcement personnel gathered along South Evans Street Wednesday, May 29, 2024, to investigate a shooting that reportedly occurred just before 12 p.m.

"We had an officer on patrol and he heard multiple shots fired," Day told the Courier & Press. "He saw a couple of people running – some with handguns – and so from there, that's when we set up the perimeter."

An eyewitness who asked not to be named told the Courier & Press that the shooters "were tall" and wore "ski masks."

The EPD called in its on-duty SWAT team; utilized an aerial drone; had police K9s at the ready; and had backup from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

"We had witness information saying that possibly some of the subjects ran into a nearby house ... the house over on Gum Street," Day said. That house was reportedly in the 800 block of East Gum Street.

An Evansville Police Department aerial drone is seen descending Wednesday, May 29, 2024, as officers investigate a shooting near the 700 block of South Evans Street.

Officers spent the next 45 minutes shouting commands through a loudspeaker instructing the home's occupants to surrender peacefully. A crowd of more than 20 local residents had gathered nearby, at times criticizing the heavy police presence.

"I need everyone to come outside with their hands up," an officer said over the loudspeaker. "Keep your hands up, do not stop, come down the steps."

At 12:32 p.m., an officer again issued a command to vacate the structure: "We can see you inside. Keep your hands up when you exit the front door." Moments later, a man slowly exited the home with his hands held high above his head.

At the intersection of Bayard Park Drive and South Evans Street, the EPD had detained and handcuffed at least two additional young men — which drew the ire of neighborhood residents who said the men had nothing to do with the shooting.

"We're just trying to figure out what's going on," an officer told one of the bystanders, who replied, "You got two young brothers sitting out here ... either charge them or let them the go."

The men were taken to the EPD's headquarters for questioning, as were several others. Day could not say if any of the individuals were suspects, persons of interest or witnesses. Search warrants executed in connection with the shots-fired incident led to the recovery of six firearms, according to the police.

"At this point, it's just a very new and active investigation," Day said. "The detectives are speaking with all who are possibly involved and trying to ascertain what their part in this was."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Police detain, question men after shots-fired incident in Evansville