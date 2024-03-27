Evansville man arrested after dodging child molestation allegations for nearly 2 years

EVANSVILLE — Law enforcement on Tuesday night took an Evansville man into custody almost two years after a Vanderburgh County judge approved a warrant for his arrest on charges of child molesting.

Elmer Salazer-Hernandez, 31, is now being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on a $100,000 bond, court records show. That bond was set on May 2, 2022, the same day prosecutors charged Hernandez with two counts of felony child molesting.

According to Hernandez's arrest affidavit, a then-14-year-old girl reportedly contacted the police in 2022 and agreed to sit down for a forensic interview at Holly's House, a victims' advocacy center in Evansville.

The juvenile victim reportedly said Hernandez "had sex with her at least three times," the affidavit states.

Vanderburgh County Sherriff's Deputy Jackie Junker later wrote the victim claimed Hernandez would "stop if he thought he heard someone coming." In Junker's telling, the abuse occurred in and around an Aurora Drive home.

Certified Forensic Interviewer Kirsten Hetinga spoke to the juvenile victim on behalf of Holly's House, while Junker and Detective Tony Toopes observed the interview from another room. Indiana Department of Children's Services personnel were also present for the interviews, according to court documents.

But witness testimony cited in court records raises questions about the victim's age at the time of the reported abuse: "A witness indicated (Hernandez) had been staying in a trailer at the same time as (the juvenile victim) for approximately 6 months when the victim was approximately 4-to-6-years old," Junker wrote.

The probable cause affidavit filed in the case does not disclose how much time had elapsed between the acts of abuse and the victim's filing of a police report. Junker said the young victim was uncertain as to how long Hernandez had abused them, but the victim was confident Hernandez had done so "over an extended period of time," Junker wrote.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office charged Hernandez in 2022 while then-Prosecutor Nick Hermann still led the office.

Diana Moers, who defeated Hermann in the Republican primary before going on to defeat Democrat Jon Schaeffer in Nov. 2022's race for Vanderburgh County prosecutor, will oversee local efforts to convict Hernandez after his arrest this week.

Moers confirmed her receipt of questions about the case submitted Wednesday morning by the Courier & Press, though she did not immediately respond to those questions, citing an ongoing meeting.

Hernandez is scheduled to make his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.

