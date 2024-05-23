Evans United Carnival set to open at Stormont Vail Events Center

Topeka (KSNT) – From Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, June 2, Evans Carnival will be open to the public with nostalgic carnival rides, booth games and food vendors for all to enjoy.

According to the Stormont Vail Events Center’s website, on weeknights the carnival will open at 6 p.m. while on Saturdays and Sundays gates will open at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 and ride coupons can be purchased at an additional cost. The carnival is cash only.

This Memorial Day, the carnival will be open at 1 p.m. for all to enjoy.

