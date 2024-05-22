Evans man wanted for allegedly Stalking, Harassing ex-wife

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Robert “Reht” Hutchinson III.

Police reports say Hutchinson continues to call and text his ex-wife repeatedly; threatening to take the children away.

The victim also told police that her ex-husband said that he was going to bring a chainsaw to her home and that she should be scared.

Due to a protection order, Hutchinson is not allowed to be near their kids.

He is wanted for Harassing Phone Calls, Stalking, and Terroristic Threats & Acts for incidents that occurred on May16th and May 24th.

Hutchinson should be considered Armed and Dangerous. Police say he may driving a silver hatchback 2007 Mercedes Benz R350 as pictured above.

If anyone know of his whereabouts, please contact the RCSO 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

