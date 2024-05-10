Evans man reports wife to sheriff's office for alleged bigamy

An Evans man is requesting a warrant be issued for his wife's arrest after he found out she was not divorced from her first husband until after they were married.

The 56-year-old Evans man this week told Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies that he found paperwork stating his wife was not divorced from her first husband until after he and his wife were married at the Columbia County Justice Center, according to an incident report.

Georgia law defines bigamy as a person marrying another person while they are already married.

The man said he will be seeking a pre-warrant hearing with the Columbia County Magistrate Office for bigamy, according to the report.

A copy of their marriage certificate and the wife's divorce decree were added to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Evans man reports wife for alleged bigamy