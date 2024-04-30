Evans man accuses woman of scamming him out of $500 in Masters merchandise at local bar

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Evans man accused a woman of scamming him out of $500 worth of Masters Tournament merchandise at Indian Queen, a local bar in downtown Augusta.

Deputies last week interviewed a man who said he met a woman at Indian Queen in downtown Augusta on April 12, according to an incident report. The woman told the man she was working at Augusta National during Masters week and he asked her if she could buy a few items for him. The woman agreed and when the man got home, he sent her $500 through PayPal.

As of Friday, the man was not able to get in contact with the woman and had not received the items he asked for, according to the report.

He sent her messages through PayPal asking for the $500 back, but did not receive a response.

Deputies noted in the report the man will prosecute unless the woman returns the $500 or gives him the items she was supposed to buy with the money.

