Evans man accused of supplying fentanyl in Larimer County man's fatal overdose

An Evans man has been arrested after Larimer County Sheriff's Office investigators say he sold the fentanyl that led to a Lyons man's fatal overdose last fall.

In early October, sheriff's office investigators responded to a home in Lyons after a woman called 911 to report that her male relative was unresponsive, according to a news release. When first responders arrived, they found the man deceased.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled the man's death accidental as a result of fentanyl toxicity.

First responders — which included Thompson Valley EMS and the Lyons Fire Department — found "evidence of illegal narcotic use at the scene," according to the news release.

Through an investigation to determine who supplied the man the fentanyl, investigators identified 37-year-old Jason Wahlstrom as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office news release. Wahlstrom was arrested in late February and charged with unlawful distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and a special offender charge, both Class 1 drug felonies.

Wahlstrom remains in the Larimer County Jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 27.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Larimer County behavioral health resources

SummitStone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Voices for Awareness: voicesforawareness.com

Facing Fentanyl: facingfentanylnow.org

