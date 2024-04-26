Evangelical Christian School taps local banking veteran Scott Hauss as next head of school

Evangelical Christian School has picked its next head of school, and he doesn’t necessarily come from the sector you’d expect.

ECS has tapped Scott Hauss, a veteran of the banking industry, to lead the private Christian school. He replaces Braxton Brady, who is moving to Texas in June.

“We were privileged to have a front-row seat in watching God answer so many specific prayers,” said Dr. Clayton Floriani, chairman of the school search committee and vice chair of the board of trustees. “Our committee prayed that we would be postured to clearly hear the Lord and act. We were blessed with outstanding candidates, but one person clearly rose to the top, culminating in a unanimous committee recommendation and unanimous board approval.”

Hauss has more than three decades of experience in the banking industry. He has held management roles at Metropolitan Bank, Regions Bank, and the National Bank of Commerce, and recently, he was the president and CEO of Bank3, which has operations in Memphis, Nashville, Jackson, Union City, Woodland Mills, and Southaven. During his tenure at the bank, he helped it acquire a charter, and grow its asset amount from $9 million to $450 million.

But he felt a call to pursue work in Christian education, and since January, he has served as the CFO of Grace Christian Academy in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Now, he takes the reins at ECS, a school he’s intimately familiar with.

He served on the ECS board of trustees for 14 years and spent two as chairman. He has been the middle school girl's soccer coach for the past two decades, and he and his wife Kathy have two kids who have graduated from ECS: Ashley and Haley. Haley is currently an early childhood teacher at the school, and all three of his granddaughters are set to attend ECS next year.

“I feel God has been preparing me for this position for the past 20 years while I was serving on the board and coaching at ECS,” Hauss said in a press release. “ECS has had a major impact on my family, so having the opportunity to lead as Head of School is very exciting.”

