Evacuations underway in Timberon as Oakmont Fire grows to 100 acres

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A wildfire erupted on Oakmont Road in Timberon Friday, May 3 forcing the evacuation of local neighborhoods as firefighters continue to attempt to contain the blaze.

The wildfire, dubbed the Oakmont Fire, was discovered at approximately 12:28 p.m., according to a report by the New Mexico Forestry Division.

Since then evacuations have been ordered in the area of Sacramento Drive and Paradise Valley Drive. Those evacuated are being provided shelter at Cloudcroft High School located at 10 Swallow place in Cloudcroft.

Otero County opened its fairgrounds at 401 Fairgrounds Road in Alamogordo for animals and livestock to be evacuated to. Circle Cross Ranch at 1282 Sacramento Drive is also accepting animals in need of evacuation.

Here's what we know about the blaze.

Wildfire erupts in Sacramento Mountains

Timberon is within the Sacramento Mountains and within Otero County limits. There cause of the ignition is unknown.

The fire is burning pinon, juniper and pine fuels within a populated neighborhood.

As of 8:45 p.m. the Oakmont Fire has reached approximately 100 acres and is 0% contained, according to a news release.

The fire was reported to be exhibiting "torching behavior" meaning it has moved from the ground up to crowns of trees.

Are you prepared for a wildfire? What to know about 'Ready, Set, Go'

Smoke and fire map of New Mexico wildfire

Wildfire smoke map: Track fires and ref flag warnings across the US

Road to Timberon close as firefighters attempt to contain the blaze

"All roads in and out of Timberon are currently restricted with no estimated time of opening," George Ducker, communications coordinator for the New Mexico Forestry Division, said in the release.

Officials have asked locals to refrain from calling 911 unless it is an emergency.

Firefighters are reportedly attempting to suppress the fire using air support, a tactic that officials said has proven effective in slowing the fire.

A Type three Incident Management Team has been ordered to take command. A Type three incident management team consists of 10 to 20 people in different areas of the fire handling major and complex incidents within the community.

New Mexico wildfire history: These are the largest recorded wildfires in New Mexico history

Otero County has released resources such as local fire department and law enforcement to help with efforts to contain the blaze expected to last until Saturday morning.

"Crews are responding from Forestry Division, the US Forest Service, Otero County, and local volunteer fire departments. These include large air tanker and helicopter support, and the Smokey Bear and Sacramento Hotshot Crews," Ducker said.

Red dots on the map signify "hot spots" and where the fire is likely to spread. The Oakmont fire has spread from Oakmont Road to areas on Pleasant Valley Drive and Pawhuska Drive. The Oakmont fire began at approximately noon on Friday, May 3, 2024.

There will be increased activity in the area as firefighters and equipment will be relocating as needed. Ultimately, full containment is not expected until Monday, May 6 as winds may pick up over the weekend.

"West/southwest wind 12-17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 miles per hour after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Tomorrow’s high near 73 degrees. North wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Gusts as high as 23 mph," according to the news release.

The public can continue to follow updates on the fire at the New Mexico Forestry Division's X account or Facebook page.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Oakmont Fire forces evacuations in Timberon