Evacuations underway due to growing wildfire off Gulf Beach Highway

The Florida Forest Service is battling a significant wildfire in the vicinity of Gulf Beach Highway and Weller Avenue.

The fire is estimated at upward of 50 acres and is threatening homes in the vicinity. Homes in the area of Mary Fleming Drive, English Meadows Drive and Ledbetter Lane are being evacuated. At this point there are no reported injuries, but county officials have advised the fire is spreading quickly and moving east.

Due to the large fire near Gulf Beach Highway and Dog Track Road, Liberty Church on Blue Angel Parkway, 2221 S. Blue Angel Parkway, has been set up as a shelter for any residents affected by the fire.

Traffic is expected to be impact by the fire and smoke could cause visibility issues tonight and into the Friday morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

