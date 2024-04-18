Evacuations underway as authorities respond to hazmat incident in west Columbus
Evacuations are underway as authorities respond to a hazmat incident in Columbus.
Crews with the Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of Fire arrived at the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue at 5:20 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from a trailer of a semi-truck, WBNS reported.
The fire department said there was pressure in the trailer and it was full of lithium-ion batteries, according to WBNS.
No injuries were reported.
Police are evacuating buildings and homes that are within a mile radius of the incident, including a COTA substation, according to WBNS. The Dodge Community Center on Sullivant Avenue has been opened for residents.
The following roads have been shut down:
I-70 West ramp at Broad Street
West Broad Street at Central Avenue
Central Avenue at McKinley Avenue
Grandview Avenue at I-670
We will continue updating this story.
