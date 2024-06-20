Evacuations ordered in Northern California for fire burning in ‘difficult terrain,’ Cal Fire says

Residents living in a small community in Yuba County were ordered to evacuate Friday after a vegetation fire broke out.

Firefighters began dropping retardant on the 10-acre Double Fire, sparked off of Double Eagle Way near the community of Challenge-Brownsville.

“The fire is approximately 7 acres with spotting a half mile ahead of the fire,” Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit wrote on social media at 2:15 p.m. In an update at 3:20 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire had reached 10 acres but was holding within retardant lines.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that evacuation zones YUB-E007 and YUB-E081 have been ordered to leave the area. Those zones include the Wildcat Trail and Double Eagle Way, deputies said.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been created at Sycamore Ranch, 5390 Highway 20. Large animals are welcome.

CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters making access in difficult terrain to the Double Fire off Double Eagle Way near Brownsville in Yuba County. Air resources are over the fire making retardant drops. The fire is approximately 7 acres with spotting a half mile ahead of the fire. pic.twitter.com/u435ZOy8UK — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 20, 2024