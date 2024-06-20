Evacuations ordered in Northern California for fire burning in ‘difficult terrain,’ Cal Fire says

Ishani Desai
·1 min read

Residents living in a small community in Yuba County were ordered to evacuate Friday after a vegetation fire broke out.

Firefighters began dropping retardant on the 10-acre Double Fire, sparked off of Double Eagle Way near the community of Challenge-Brownsville.

“The fire is approximately 7 acres with spotting a half mile ahead of the fire,” Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit wrote on social media at 2:15 p.m. In an update at 3:20 p.m., Cal Fire officials said the fire had reached 10 acres but was holding within retardant lines.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that evacuation zones YUB-E007 and YUB-E081 have been ordered to leave the area. Those zones include the Wildcat Trail and Double Eagle Way, deputies said.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been created at Sycamore Ranch, 5390 Highway 20. Large animals are welcome.