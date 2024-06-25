Evacuations ordered as 600-acre-plus wildfire burns in Butte County, Cal Fire says

Michael McGough
·1 min read

A fast-growing fire prompted mandatory evacuations for dozens of structures Monday evening in Butte County, Cal Fire officials said.

The Apache Fire is burning east of Palermo and was 618 acres with no containment, according to a Cal Fire update around 10 p.m. The vegetation fire sparked around 7:20 p.m. near Apache Hill Road.

Cal Fire’s Butte unit said in social media posts around 8 p.m. that the fire had burned at least 30 acres with a “dangerous rate of spread.” The Cal Fire website as of 9 p.m. reported the fire at 100 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office as of 10 p.m. had issued mandatory evacuations for zones PAL-865, 866, 868, 869, 884, 885, 886 and 887-A. Zones OSE-826, PAL-867 and 883 were under a voluntary evacuation advisory.

The zones with mandatory evacuation orders include at least 76 structures, according to Butte County evacuation maps.