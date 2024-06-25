Evacuations ordered as 600-acre-plus wildfire burns in Butte County, Cal Fire says

A fast-growing fire prompted mandatory evacuations for dozens of structures Monday evening in Butte County, Cal Fire officials said.

The Apache Fire is burning east of Palermo and was 618 acres with no containment, according to a Cal Fire update around 10 p.m. The vegetation fire sparked around 7:20 p.m. near Apache Hill Road.

Cal Fire’s Butte unit said in social media posts around 8 p.m. that the fire had burned at least 30 acres with a “dangerous rate of spread.” The Cal Fire website as of 9 p.m. reported the fire at 100 acres.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office as of 10 p.m. had issued mandatory evacuations for zones PAL-865, 866, 868, 869, 884, 885, 886 and 887-A. Zones OSE-826, PAL-867 and 883 were under a voluntary evacuation advisory.

The zones with mandatory evacuation orders include at least 76 structures, according to Butte County evacuation maps.

#ApacheFire fire is currently 30 acres with dangerous rate of spread. The fires in the area Crestmont Avenue and Apache Hill Road, in the community of Palermo. — CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 25, 2024

APACHE FIRE EVACUATION ORDER

6.24.24 8:35 p.m.



The Butte County Sheriff’s office is issuing an EVACUATION ORDER for the south side of Grubbs Rd. between Crossa Country Rd. and Alta Arosa Dr in zones 884 and 885 in Palermo due to a fire burning in the area. pic.twitter.com/vIFu5iZHSy — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) June 25, 2024