UPDATE: Vision Hills Fire at 82 acres, 80% contained

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 5:27 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Vision Hills Fire is now 80% contained and has burned 82 acres, according to PCSO.

Vision Hills Fire at 52 acres, 20% contained

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: A previous update from the Pueblo Fire Department stated that the fire was at 300 acres. That number has been corrected by the fire department to 52 acres.

According to PCSO, the Vision Hills Fire is 20% contained as of 3:26 p.m.

Evacuations remain in place, no structures are threatened.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 3:14 p.m.

According to PCSO, road closures are in effect due to the Vision Hills Fire.

North and southbound Jerry Murphy Road/Overton Road from Bluestem to Pinon Road

East and westbound Vision Hills Parkway from Jerry Murphy Road to Castor Drive

UPDATE: Evacuations ordered near Vision Hills Fire

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 2:16 p.m.

According to PCSO, as of 2:25 p.m., evacuated residents can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables at 1401 S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West. A secondary location will be at 4 Bar S, at 6675 Colorado Highway 78.

Evacuees can bring small pets to the reception center on Cooper Place with them.

CSP also reports that there is currently no threat to Colorado State University, Pueblo, and no evacuation has gone out to the campus.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 1:54 p.m.

FOX21 News has learned that as of 1:33 p.m., the fire is at over 100 acres and the fire is heading north. Currently, there are no structures in danger.

According to PCSO, as of 1:50 p.m., 25 homes have been evacuated and a reception center for evacuated residents has been set up at the Pueblo County Parks Office at 1650 Cooper Place, drivers should enter off of Roselawn Road.

Air resources are assisting with the fire, and PCSO asks that locals do not use drones in the area.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4/5/2024 1:07 p.m.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), as of 1 p.m., the fire has swept to the east side of Overton Road, and evacuations have been ordered for homes located a half mile north of 1945 Overton Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grass fire in northern Pueblo near Vision Hills Parkway

FRIDAY 4/5/2024 12:52 p.m.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), on Friday, April 5, a grass fire broke out on the north side of Pueblo, near Jerry Murphy Road and Vision Hills Parkway.

The fire is producing heavy smoke, but no structures are threatened and there are currently no evacuations. PCSO states that as of 12:40 p.m., the size of the fire has not yet been determined.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Crews from multiple agencies have responded and PFD is asking people to avoid the area if possible.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more information.

