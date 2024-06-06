Evacuation orders lifted for Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso as fire crews gain containment

Evacuation orders were lifted as nearly 400 firefighting personnel continue to work to extinguish the Blue 2 Fire burning near Ruidoso, according to the New Mexico Forestry Division.

By the morning of Wednesday, June 5 the wildfire was 77% contained as crews continued focusing on repairing bulldozer and hand lines created during the height of firefighting efforts, read a press release from the Forestry Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD).

“Crews are checking for any additional hot spots on Soldier Mountain and using hand tools to create small ridges that will divert water and reduce future erosion potential along the handline,” stated the press release.

Lightning started the fire May 16 which had burned 7,532 acres as of Wednesday.

An updated map of the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso as of June 5, 2024,

Fire danger remains high in Lincoln National Forest

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions ordered for the Smokey Bear Ranger District, the Sacrament Ranger District and the Guadalupe Ranger District May 31 remain in place, noted the Lincoln National Forest website.

Fires produced from charcoal and briquettes are prohibited in the forest.

Fires from a stove or grill using pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels are allowed.

Smoking is prohibited outside, but is allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building, stated the website.

Blasting, welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame is prohibited.

Smoke from the Blue 2 Fire was seen near Bonito Lake on May 25, 2024.

More rain and cooling on the way?

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque forecasted thunderstorm chances from 30% to 70% started Thursday and ended Sunday.

Elevated temperatures around 90 were predicted Thursday, Friday and Saturday, while cooling down to near 80 Sunday.

