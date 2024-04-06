Evacuation order issued for southwestern Woodward Co. due to large wildfire

SHARON, Okla. (KFOR) — UPDATE: Vici Police Department posted on Facebook offering Sharon evacuees the Vici United Methodist Church for those who need a place to stay.

“For any Sharon evacuees coming to Vici, The Vici United Methodist Church the door is unlocked for anyone who needs a place to stay even for the night!”

ORIGINAL:

The National Weather Service issued an evacuation order on Saturday evening for residents near the town of Sharon in southwestern Woodward County due to a wildfire that is spreading quickly in the area.

Picture of fire near Sharon. {Major County Emergency Management}

Residents living between East/West County Rd 54 and North/South County Rd 204 are asked to evacuate immediately, and head north or south on Highway 34.

A shelter has been set up at the Woodward Pioneer Room at 1209 9th Street in Woodward.

To sign up for free official emergency alerts for Woodward County, text FOLLOW READYWOODWARD to 40404.

This is a developing story.

