Evacuation at an Orange Beach Condominium: what we know

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach posted an evacuation notice at Wind Drift condominiums informing residents of the unsafe conditions and the possibility of a collapse.

Many people have returned home Thursday even though it is unclear if the problem has been resolved.

A reliable source told News 5 there was some concrete work under the building, and a worker noticed a column that did not look right and called 911.

Orange Beach police and fire rescue were called to assist in an evacuation around 10 p.m. Wednesday. City officials said there are 42 units at the Wind Drift.

We spoke with some guests staying at the condominium, who did not want to be on camera. They were forced to find a hotel for the night and did not have any indication as to when they could move back to their rental.

Engineers were brought in on Thursday to inspect and work on the building. We spoke with a few condo owners who said they were told to sign a waiver to continue their stay. Right now, there is no word on whether the column is fixed.

We reached out to the property manager who told us they are not taking any situation like this one lightly due to the condo collapse that occurred in Miami, Florida, in 2021.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

