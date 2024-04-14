EU's Von der Leyen condemns Iranian attack on Israel

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, gives a statement at the BDA Presidium meeting in the Haus der Deutschen Wirtschaft. Britta Pedersen/dpa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel and called on all sides to show prudence.

"I strongly condemn Iran‘s blatant and unjustifiable attack on Israel. And I call on Iran and its proxies to immediately cease these attacks," von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"All actors must now refrain from further escalation and work to restore stability in the region," she continued.

For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, Iran directly attacked its arch-enemy Israel.

According to the Israeli military, more than 300 drones and missiles were fired in the large-scale attack. According to the military, the vast majority were intercepted while still outside Israel's borders.

Only a small number of missiles hit Israeli territory, and there were no fatalities or major damage.