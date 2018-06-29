EU's Tusk says 'far too early to talk about a success' in migrant deal

Brussels (AFP) - EU President Donald Tusk said Friday it was "far too early to talk about a success" in a hard-fought deal on migration, warning that tough work lies ahead to make the agreement work.

The bloc's leaders thrashed out an agreement in bitter all-night talks that were almost sunk by Italy's new hardline right-wing prime minister Giuseppe Conte, but Tusk said the task had only just begun.

"As regards our deal on migration, it is far too early to talk about a success. We have managed to reach an agreement in the European Council, but this is in fact the easiest part of the task compared to what awaits us on the ground when we start implementing it," Tusk told reporters.

Charities have slammed the accord, which envisages setting up migrant assessment centres outside the EU, as letting down vulnerable people and "demonising" rescuers helping migrants in the Mediterranean.

But Tusk had a tough message for NGO rescue boats, which anti-immigration hardliners have accused of exacerbating the situation.

"We have sent a clear message to all vessels, including those of NGOs, operating in the Mediterranean that they must respect the law and must not obstruct the operation of the Libyan coastguard," Tusk said.

Italy's anti-immigration interior minister Matteo Salvini on Friday announced that his country's ports would refuse to let NGO rescue ships dock or even refuel for "all summer".

Salvini said the NGO boats "help traffickers, consciously or not".