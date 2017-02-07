EU's Katainen hopes to revive EU-U.S. free trade talks under Trump

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union could revive talks on a free trade deal with the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.

The two sides failed to conclude negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) before former president Barack Obama left office last month.

"TTIP has not been mentioned by the new US-administration," Katainen said at a business conference in Berlin. "So we still expect that it will be possible to relaunch discussions and to create a sustainable business environment."





(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)