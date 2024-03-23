Eurovision Song Contest party in London cancelled in protest at Israel

Sweden's singer Loreen performs after winning the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023. This year's event is mired in controversy over the inclusion of the Israeli entrant - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

London’s biggest screening party for the Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled in protest at Israel’s inclusion in the competition.

In a move condemned by Jewish representatives, the Rio Cinema in east London said this year’s event would not take place but that the cinema would organise fundraising for the Palestinian aid effort.

The European Broadcasting Union EBU, which organises the contest, said in response that Eurovision is a “non-political” event, and is “not a contest between governments”.

The involvement of an Israeli performer while the war in Gaza continues has divided celebrities and politicians.

Earlier this month Israel’s public broadcaster agreed to the lyrics of its song, October Rain, which was taken by some to be a reference to the Hamas attack of October 7, after an intervention by President Isaac Herzog called for “necessary adjustments”.

The song is due to be performed by Eden Golan at this year’s contest.

However, the amendments appeared not to have been good enough for the Rio Cinema and Eurovision Party London, which described the decision not to screen the Grand Final in May as “collective”.

The London cinema 'The Rio' can't accept that Israel will be allowed to compete at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden



🇬🇧🇸🇪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/cXRaq1Sj4R — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 17, 2024

The move comes despite around 400 celebrities and industry executives signing an open letter supporting inclusion in this year’s Eurovision.

A spokesman for the National Jewish Assembly said the body “vehemently condemns the Rio Cinema’s decision to cancel its Eurovision Song Contest screening, a move that undermines the values of inclusivity, equality, and universality that the event stands for.

“By succumbing to pressure and boycotting the competition due to Israel’s participation, the Rio Cinema is perpetuating divisiveness and discrimination rather than fostering unity and understanding.”

Russia ban ‘different’

Noel Curran, EBU director general, argued that the current situation in Gaza differed from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which saw the exclusion of the Russian broadcaster in 2022.

He said the EBU was aligning other international bodies, including sports federations that have maintained an “inclusive” stance towards Israel.

“We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East,” he told Variety.

“We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

“However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU.

“It is not a contest between governments.”

Israel has qualified for every final since 2015. It came third last year, with its most recent win coming in 2018 with Netta Barzilai’s song Toy.