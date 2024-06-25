Europe's top rights court to rule on Russian actions in Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights is set to rule on Tuesday in a case concerning alleged Russian abuses committed in Ukraine's occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine, which brought the case to Europe's top rights court, says Russia has repeatedly violated human rights in Crimea since February 2014, when Moscow annexed the territory in violation of international law.

Tuesday's decision by the court in Strasbourg is not about the annexation itself, but about Russia's actions in the aftermath.

Ukraine's allegations include unlawful detentions, ill-treatment of civilians, and the suppression of the Ukrainian media and the Ukrainian language in schools.

Russia refuses to recognize the judgements of the court.

The country was expelled from the Council of Europe in the wake of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As a result, it is no longer a member of the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court in Strasbourg enforces.

However, the court can still rule on incidents that occurred before Russia's expulsion. The case in question on Tuesday dates back to March 2014.

The Council of Europe is an institution independent of the European Union.