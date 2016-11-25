Global stocks rise but oil slides on OPEC skepticism

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent, as unrevised official data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter (AFP Photo/Daniel Roland)

New York (AFP) - Global stocks ended the week higher, with US indices all finishing at new records, while oil prices fell sharply amid continued skepticism about chances for a deal at next week's OPEC meeting.

All three major US equity indices hit fresh records Friday, with the Dow closing at a new high for the fourth straight session.

Analysts said trading volume in the holiday-shortened session was light, allowing stocks to drift higher based on the positive sentiment that has sparked several records since Donald Trump's election November 8.

"This is all about Trump and the new presidency," said Hugh Johnson of Hugh Johnson Advisors.

"The strategists and economists have been trying to refine their forecasts based on the changes he represents. Most are raising their forecasts for the US economy in 2017 and 2018."

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent, as unrevised official data showed Britain's economy grew by 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

The update came two days after the UK government said Britain's economy would grow far slower than expected next year as state borrowing jumps mainly as a result of a projected financial fallout from Brexit.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 edged up 0.1 percent and Paris added 0.2 percent.

- OPEC doubts -

Brent oil prices fell 4.3 percent to $46.90 a barrel ahead of next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna. The gathering is an attempt to codify a broad agreement struck in Algeria in September to cut production and protect prices.

Disagreements about how to share the burden of supply cuts have spilled into public view in recent days, with Iran insisting it be allowed to increase output to pre-sanctions levels and non-OPEC member Russia willing only to freeze, not reduce, production.

Those moves "may still represent positioning ahead of the November 30 OPEC summit," said Citi Futures analyst Tim Evans. "But we think it does underscore how fragile the situation may be."

CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson also expressed doubts. "There appears to be some skepticism setting in that we'll see any meaningful deal come out of next week, with the positions of Iran and Russia likely to be particular sticking points," he said.

The dollar lost a bit of steam Friday as many US investors took advantage of a long holiday weekend.

The dollar's advance has come hand in hand with a rally across world markets since Trump's election win, with dealers expecting his big spending, tax cutting plans will boost the world's top economy.

However, there are some concerns inside emerging market governments about his campaign pledge to review global trade deals, which could lead to an era of protectionism and throw up huge US tariffs.

- Key figures around 1930 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 19,152.14 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.4 percent at 2,213.35 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 percent at 5,398.92 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 6,840.75 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 10,699.27 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 4.550,27 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,046.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 18,381.22 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 22,723.45 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,261.94 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0603 from $1.0553 Thursday

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.08 yen from 113.20 yen

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2457 from $1.2464

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN $1.90 at $46.06 a barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN $2.10 at $46.90 a barrel