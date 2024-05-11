European night watchmen hold traditional gathering in western Germany

Night watchmen from 30 different towns and four countries stand together for a group photo after a procession through Duelken. Organized by the "Night Watchmen and Tower Keepers' Guild," the parade marked the highlight of the meeting that has drawn members from Germany, Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands, among others, and is set to last until Sunday. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Donning historical costumes, medieval polearms and lanterns, night watchmen and tower keepers from across Europe marched through the western German town of Viersen on Saturday as part of their annual gathering.

Organized by the "Night Watchmen and Tower Keepers' Guild," the parade marked the highlight of the meeting that has drawn members from Germany, Poland, Denmark and the Netherlands, among others, and is set to last until Sunday.

Until modern times, it was the night watchman's job to report fires or robberies, settle disputes and protect sleeping people from evildoers.

Today, night watchmen in many European cities uphold the tradition of their profession for the benefit of tourists and offer guided city tours.

A total of 74 guild members had registered for the meeting, according to a spokesman for the town of Viersen.

After marching through the town on Saturday afternoon, night watchmen performed their calls as well as poems and songs as part of a stage programme in front of 1,500 and 2,000 spectators, according to a dpa photographer at the scene.

The gathering is set to end on Sunday when the night watchmen are bid farewell with an ecumenical service.

Afterwards, the guild's standard is handed over to representatives of next year's venue, in the western German city of Oberhausen.

