European court rules human rights violated by climate inaction

A group of elderly Swiss women have won a partial victory in their climate case in the European Court of Human Rights.

It is the first time the powerful court has ruled on global warming.

The women said that Switzerland's government violated their human rights by failing to act quickly enough to address climate change.

The ruling is binding and can trickle down to influence the law in 46 countries in Europe including the UK.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.