European Commission warns of Russia interfering in Bundestag election

Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova gives a press conference. With a view to next year's elections for the German lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, Jourova has warned of possible attempts by Russia to manipulate the elections. Jennifer Jacquemart/European Commission/dpa

With a view to next year's elections for the German lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová has warned of possible attempts by Russia to manipulate the elections.

"We are living in a new era of hostile influence," the EU commissioner for transparency, values and democracy protection told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"I fear that Voice of Europe is the blueprint for further operations - including in the run-up to next year's general election. This bogus medium is probably just the tip of the iceberg." It could be copied as a method, she added.

The EU banned Voice of Europe and three other Russian media organizations from broadcasting within the European Union in May. According to the EU, they are all controlled by the Russian government and targeted parties in Europe, "especially during election periods."

Voice of Europe, based in Prague, is suspected of spreading pro-Russian propaganda in the European Union and paying money to European politicians.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Petr Bystron, for example, is suspected of having received money in connection with the organization in order to act in Russia's favour in the Bundestag. He has denied the allegations.

"Germany, France and Poland are under extreme pressure when it comes to misinformation," Jourová continued.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to invest in these central European countries in particular "because he is hoping to make a large profit from a change of opinion."

Jourová called for more resistance in the EU. "Because the dangers are becoming even greater," the Czech politician said.